Cricket Asia Cup 2025 Qualification Scenario: How can Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka progress to Super Four? By MyKhel Staff Published: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 10:42 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

The Asia Cup 2025 tournament has progressed through the group stage and is moving towards the Super Four phase.

India has been dominant so far, winning both of their group matches. They defeated the UAE convincingly by 9 wickets and then beat Pakistan by 7 wickets. India has thus secured their place as the first team to qualify for the Super Four stage. They will play their first Super Four match on September 21 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan is currently vying to qualify for the Super Four. A win against the UAE in their upcoming match will secure their place with 2 wins and 4 points. Pakistan lost to India in the group stage but remains in contention for the next round. Amid a threat of boycotting their UAE match, the Salman Agha-led side need a win to progress to next stage.

With just three matches left in the group stages, the Super Four race is heating up.

Asia Cup 2025: Who have advanced to Super Four?

India is the only team who have advanced to Super Four.

Who are already Eliminated from Asia Cup 2025?

Hong Kong has officially been eliminated from the tournament. Oman and UAE are also on the verge of it but they can qualify mathematically.

Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Qualification Scenario for Pakistan, Bangladesh, UAE and Sri Lanka

Pakistan

For Pakistan, the Super Four spot will open up if they win their final match against UAE. If UAE beat Pakistan, they the hosts will advance to the Super Four from Group A along with India.

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka currently sits on top of Group B table and they need a victory as well to ensure their place in the Super Four. Sri Lanka will be up against Afghanistan in the final group stage match, and even if the Lankans lose, they will have to lose by a small margin to keep their place.

Afghanistan

Afghanistan will have to simply win against Sri Lanka in their last group stage match to qualify for Super Four. A defeat will eliminate the Afghans.

Bangladesh

Bangladesh is directly dependent on the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan match for their Super Four chances. If Afghanistan win, Bangladesh are Out. If Sri Lanka win, Bangladesh will progress to Super Four.