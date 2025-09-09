Cricket Asia Cup 2025: Team India Unveils Sponsor-Less Jersey Ahead of Continental Tournament By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Tuesday, September 9, 2025, 14:19 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

As the countdown to the Asia Cup 2025 begins, Team India has caught everyone's attention for reasons beyond cricket. All-rounder Shivam Dube, vice-captain Shubman Gill and others revealed India's brand-new jersey on social media, and what stood out most was the absence of a central sponsor logo-a rarity in today's commercial-heavy sporting world.

The new kit is simple yet striking, featuring "INDIA" emblazoned across the chest and the official Asia Cup 2025 logo, with the sponsor space left blank. Fans immediately noticed the change, which comes in the wake of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) ending its partnership with fantasy sports company Dream11.

Dream11, which had taken over as India's lead sponsor in 2023 after Byju's exit, was expected to continue for three years. However, its contract was abruptly cut short following the passing of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill in Parliament last month. The legislation, which bans online money gaming while encouraging E-sports and non-monetary online games, has directly impacted fantasy sports companies like Dream11.

Confirming the development, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia stated that the termination was a direct consequence of the new law. Dream11's exit leaves India's jersey sponsor slot vacant at a crucial time, just as the team heads into a major tournament.

To address this, the BCCI has already invited fresh applications for the lead sponsorship role. According to the official timeline, interested companies can purchase the Invitation of Expression of Interest (IEOI) until September 12, with the deadline for submitting bids set for September 16. Industry insiders believe several corporate giants may step in, given the unmatched visibility that comes with being associated with Indian cricket.

For now, however, the Men-in-Blue will take the field in the Asia Cup with a clean jersey, symbolizing a transition phase. India's campaign begins against the United Arab Emirates on September 10 in Abu Dhabi, and the absence of a sponsor will undoubtedly be a talking point alongside the on-field action.

While the situation presents a temporary gap, it also offers the BCCI an opportunity to secure a lucrative, long-term deal with a new partner. Until then, Indian fans will get a rare glimpse of their team in an uncluttered jersey-something almost nostalgic in the heavily sponsored modern era.