US Open 2025 Final Live Streaming: Where to Watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner in India, UK, USA and Other Countries?

Cricket Asia Cup 2025: Why Sanju Samson deserves a chance ahead of Jitesh Sharma By Sauradeep Ash Published: Sunday, September 7, 2025, 18:03 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

With just around 48 hours to go from the first ball of the Asia Cup 2025, the Indian team is reportedly still dwelling on their wicketkeeping choice.

Sanju Samson and Jitesh Sharma have been included in the Asia Cup squad as wicketkeepers, and they both have been excellent over the last few months.

India's quest for Asian supremacy may have an array of focal characters, but the person behind the wickets will surely play a key role. Samson and Sharma, the battle of custodians, may intensify as the tournament nears its commencement.

Sanju Samson was a standout player for India in the T20 format at the flag end of last year, scoring 3 T20I centuries. He had a decent outing in the IPL 2025 as well, followed by a stunning Kerala Cricket League 2025. Samson played a few matches only in KCL, but he was superb at the competition, scoring 368 runs with a strike rate north of 180, hitting 30 sixes in total.

Jitesh Sharma, likewise, was decent for RCB in the IPL 2025, as the Bengaluru outfit won the title. Sharma, known for his prowess in the middle oder, had his moments across the tournament.

As per reports, Jitesh has received more wicketkeeping practice as India sweats it out in Dubai ahead of the start of Asia Cup. Samson, as the reports say, may have to settle outside the playing XI, at least at the start of the tournament. But is it fair for the Kerala player? Perhaps not, and this is Why!

Why Sanju Samson deserves an opportunity ahead of Jitesh Sharma

Sanju Samson, although he has a long span as an India player, has never settled into the side across the limited overs format. Despite scoring runs and showing his prowess, Samson was left out ODI and T20 squad multiple times. This Asia Cup is an opportunity for the Indian player to showcase his credentials, and it will be unfair if the team management denies him the opportunity.

India legend Sunil Gavaskar has supported the view, stating that if Samson is picked in the squad, he should be in the final eleven and could even bat at number three, adding valuable depth to the batting order.

Samson, despite his struggle with the short balls, is an excellent batter, who has the ability to take away the game from any opponent within the power play. The Kerala player also adds significant batting depth to the side with his versatility.

Although Samson's success has come in the top order, he can be utilised in the middle order as well. Jitesh Sharma, who plays the predominant role of a finisher, may not be the initial choice with someone like Rinku Singh already in the fray.

Along with that, Sanju has been waiting in the wings for a long time now. In terms of international experience coupled with class, the Kerala player simply deserves to be ahead in the pecking order.