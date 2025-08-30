AC Milan Achieves First Victory Of The Season Against Lecce With Goals From Loftus-Cheek And Pulisic

Cricket Asia Cup 2025: Will Shubman Gill be available as he turns to BCCI CoE for Fitness Test? By MyKhel Staff Published: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 8:13 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Shubman Gill, the India Test captain and T20I vice-captain, has arrived at the National Cricket Academy's Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru on the evening of August 29, 2025, to undergo a mandatory fitness test ahead of the Asia Cup.

As per a report from Cricbuzz, the India star is looking to ensure his fitness status ahead of the continental competition.

Although the exact date of his fitness test is not finalized, it is expected to take place in the next few days. After the test, Gill is likely to fly directly to the UAE from Bengaluru to join the Indian team for the tournament.

Gill had been unwell recently, which caused him to miss the Duleep Trophy inter-zonal red-ball competition. After recovering in Chandigarh and resuming practice there for a few days, he flew to Bengaluru for the fitness evaluation. The Indian team is scheduled to assemble in Dubai on September 4, 2025, but unlike past practice, players will be flying separately from their home locations, reaching Dubai in time for the team's first practice session on September 5 in Dubai.

The Asia Cup 2025 will start on September 9, with India's first match against the UAE on September 10 in Dubai. The tournament features eight teams divided into two groups, with India placed in Group A alongside Pakistan, UAE, and Oman.

The Indian squad is led by Suryakumar Yadav, with Shubman Gill as vice-captain. The squad includes other key players for whom fitness tests and training have been organized at the CoE. The team aims to be in top form for the Asia Cup and subsequent events like the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Gill was supposed to lead North Zone in their Duleep quarterfinals, but didn't take any part as team management was against risking him ahead of the Asia Cup. Recently, Karun Nair was at the CoE for rehabilitation following his finger injury, but despite time at the facility, he was not given a green signal to play for Mysore Warriors in the Maharaja Trophy.

Will Shubman Gill be Fit?

The India vice-captain is expected to be declared fit and take part in the Asia Cup. Although he has a minor injury, it is unlikely to stop him from featuring in the continental competition.