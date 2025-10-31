IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Live Streaming: Where to Watch India vs Australia Match on TV and Online?

Cricket Asia Cup Rising Stars Championship: Emerging Asia Cup Schedule, Teams, Groups, Format as India and Pakistan set for Battle By MyKhel Staff Updated: Friday, October 31, 2025, 14:42 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

The Asia Cup Rising Stars championship is set to be held in December, as rivalries are set for reignition between India and Pakistan.

Following the conclusion of the senior teams' continental competition, the emerging stars across the continent will battle it out for the intriguing championship.

Asia Cup Rising Stars Schedule

According to a Cricbuzz report, the rebranded Asia Cup Rising Stars Championship (previously known as the Emerging Asia Cup) is set to take place in Doha, Qatar, from November 14 to 23, 2025. The continental event will feature eight teams, including all those that participated in the 2025 main Asia Cup held in the UAE: India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Oman, the UAE, and Hong Kong.

Teams and Format

The five Test-playing nations of Asia - India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka - are expected to field their 'A' sides, while associate nations Oman, UAE, and Hong Kong will participate with their full-strength squads. The 15-match tournament will be played in the T20 format, with each team aiming to test its next generation of talent ahead of upcoming international assignments.

Group Distribution

Group A: India, Pakistan, Oman, and the UAE

Group B: Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong.

Unlike the senior Asia Cup, this edition will not include a Super Four stage. The top two teams from each group will move directly into the semifinals, followed by the grand final on November 23. This structure opens the possibility of two India-Pakistan matchups - one in the group stage and potentially another in the final.

Defending Champions and Past Edition Recap

Afghanistan enter the tournament as defending champions, having lifted the 2024 Emerging Asia Cup at Al Amerat in Oman. They beat India A, led by Tilak Varma, in the semifinals before overcoming Sri Lanka A in the final. That Indian side featured rising talents such as Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, Rahul Chahar, Sai Kishore, and Anshul Kamboj.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expected to announce India's squad within the next couple of days. Youngsters like Vaibhav Suryavanshi are believed to have been selected for the Doha event, signaling another opportunity for emerging players to shine under pressure.

Asia Cup Rising Stars Schedule

Pakistan A vs Oman - Nov 14

India A vs UAE - Nov 14

Bangladesh A vs Hong Kong - Nov 15

Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A - Nov 15

UAE vs Oman - Nov 16

India A vs Pakistan A - Nov 16

Sri Lanka A vs Hong Kong - Nov 17

Bangladesh A vs Afghanistan A - Nov 17

Pakistan A vs UAE - Nov 18

India A vs Oman - Nov 18

Afghanistan A vs Hong Kong - Nov 19

Sri Lanka A vs Bangladesh A - Nov 19

Semifinals and Final

A1 vs B2 - Nov 21

A2 vs B1 - Nov 21

Final - Nov 23

**First match of each day will start at 12 pm IST, Second match will start at 5 pm IST.

U-19 Asia Cup in December

Following the Rising Stars competition, a separate Asia Cup for Under-19 teams is also on the horizon, likely to be held in December 2025. Though the venue and exact dates are yet to be confirmed, it is expected to take place in the Gulf region in a 50-over format, providing a crucial platform for youth players ahead of next year's global U-19 events.