Asia Cup Rising Stars Championship: Emerging Asia Cup Schedule, Teams, Groups, Format as India and Pakistan set for Battle

The Asia Cup Rising Stars championship is set to be held in December, as rivalries are set for reignition between India and Pakistan.
Following the conclusion of the senior teams' continental competition, the emerging stars across the continent will battle it out for the intriguing championship.
According to a Cricbuzz report, the rebranded Asia Cup Rising Stars Championship (previously known as the Emerging Asia Cup) is set to take place in Doha, Qatar, from November 14 to 23, 2025. The continental event will feature eight teams, including all those that participated in the 2025 main Asia Cup held in the UAE: India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Oman, the UAE, and Hong Kong.
The five Test-playing nations of Asia - India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka - are expected to field their 'A' sides, while associate nations Oman, UAE, and Hong Kong will participate with their full-strength squads. The 15-match tournament will be played in the T20 format, with each team aiming to test its next generation of talent ahead of upcoming international assignments.
Group A: India, Pakistan, Oman, and the UAE
Group B: Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong.
Unlike the senior Asia Cup, this edition will not include a Super Four stage. The top two teams from each group will move directly into the semifinals, followed by the grand final on November 23. This structure opens the possibility of two India-Pakistan matchups - one in the group stage and potentially another in the final.
Afghanistan enter the tournament as defending champions, having lifted the 2024 Emerging Asia Cup at Al Amerat in Oman. They beat India A, led by Tilak Varma, in the semifinals before overcoming Sri Lanka A in the final. That Indian side featured rising talents such as Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, Rahul Chahar, Sai Kishore, and Anshul Kamboj.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expected to announce India's squad within the next couple of days. Youngsters like Vaibhav Suryavanshi are believed to have been selected for the Doha event, signaling another opportunity for emerging players to shine under pressure.
Pakistan A vs Oman - Nov 14
India A vs UAE - Nov 14
Bangladesh A vs Hong Kong - Nov 15
Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A - Nov 15
UAE vs Oman - Nov 16
India A vs Pakistan A - Nov 16
Sri Lanka A vs Hong Kong - Nov 17
Bangladesh A vs Afghanistan A - Nov 17
Pakistan A vs UAE - Nov 18
India A vs Oman - Nov 18
Afghanistan A vs Hong Kong - Nov 19
Sri Lanka A vs Bangladesh A - Nov 19
A1 vs B2 - Nov 21
A2 vs B1 - Nov 21
Final - Nov 23
**First match of each day will start at 12 pm IST, Second match will start at 5 pm IST.
Following the Rising Stars competition, a separate Asia Cup for Under-19 teams is also on the horizon, likely to be held in December 2025. Though the venue and exact dates are yet to be confirmed, it is expected to take place in the Gulf region in a 50-over format, providing a crucial platform for youth players ahead of next year's global U-19 events.