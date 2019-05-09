ICC Cricket World Cup head-to-head: Australia have 1-0 lead over Afghanistan thanks to Warner and Smith

These two teams have met in the World Cup only once so far - in Perth, 2015.

They have in fact played each other only twice so far, the first being in 2012 in Sharjah. Australia won on both occasions.

Australia are currently ranked fifth in the ICC ODI rankings while Afghanistan, who are playing in their second World Cup, are ranked 10th.

Warner, Smith on song

In the 2015 World Cup tie played on March 4, Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi won the toss and elected to field. It was the fourth match in Group A for both teams.

While Australia won two of their first three and one was abandoned, Afghanistan won one of their first three and lost two.

The hosts made mincemeat of the Afghan bowling at the WACA Ground. After they lost their first wicket at 14 (Aaron Finch), David Warner (178 off 133) and Steve Smith (95 off 98) added 260 runs in 34 overs to help Australia post a mammoth 417 for six in 50 overs.

It remains Australia's second highest score in ODI and the highest at home and also the highest in that World Cup. Afghanistan's Zadran spearheads conceded 190 runs in 20 overs with Dawlat completing a dubious 'century' (101 runs and 2 wickets) while Shapoor gave away 89 from his 10. Nabi also went for 84.

Afghanistan tried to get a good batting practice in the match since the total was always out of their reach. Nawroz Mangal top scored with 33 from 35 balls while Najibullah Zadran scored 24 off 31 down the order before they were skittled out for 142 in the 38th.

Mitchell Johnson took 4 for 22 and Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood chipped in with two wickets each. Australia won the game by 275 runs, which is again the second biggest margin in the ODIs at the moment.

There was no other option but picking Warner as the man of the match.