Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Australia unchanged for rest of India series

By Opta

Melbourne, December 18: Australia have named an unchanged squad for the rest of the Test series against India after their victory at Perth Stadium.

Peter Handscomb retains his place despite two more failures with the bat in a second Test that Australia won by 146 runs on Tuesday (December 18) to make it 1-1.

Aaron Finch is also included despite taking another nasty blow on his right index finger in the second innings.

Tim Paine says the team selected for the Boxing Day Test at the MCG and the last match of the series at the SCG will depend on conditions.

"Conditions are going to be different at the MCG than they were here and then in Sydney," said the Australia captain.

"We will have to pick what we think is the best combination to win both of those Tests.

"If it's this XI then great. But if we have to make some changes I am sure will talk about that at some stage."

Australia squad: Tim Paine (captain), Josh Hazlewood, Mitch Marsh, Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Peter Siddle, Mitchell Starc, Chris Tremain.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Mourinho leaves Manchester United
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 18, 2018, 17:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 18, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue