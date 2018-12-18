India vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day 5, As it happened: Aussies level series with big win

Perth, December 18: Australia beat India by 146 runs in the second Test here on Tuesday (December 18) to level the series 1-1. The third Test will take place at Melbourne from December 26, the Boxing Day.

After four day of often gripping proceedings, the second Test is placed in favour of Australia. The home side set India a target of 287 and then plucked five Indian wickets for 112 runs at close on Day 4 to give themselves a chance to level the four-match series. India had won the first Test at Adelaide by 31 runs.

Nathan Lyon was at the heart of Australia's surge dismissing India skipper Virat Kohli and M Vijay and he received ample support from Josh Hazlewood, who jettisoned Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane. For India, Hanuma Vihari and Rishabh Pant, the last recognised batting pair, are at crease and they needed a further 175 runs to overhaul the target. Will India fight or Australia romp? Find out with MyKhel's Live Update of Day 4 of this India vs Australia Test.

India all out for 140. Australia win by 146 runs. Series 1-1. Now over to Melbourne for the Boxing Day Test. Ishant backed off and tried to carve Cummins over cover but he has too much pace for that, only a feather of a catch to Paine behind the stumps. India are 140/9 Umesh Yadav gives simplest of return catch to Starc after failing to negotiate a rising delivery. India are 139/8. The end is near now. Peter Handscomb takes a brilliant catch at midwicket off Lyon to dismiss Pant. Aussies are so close to a series levelling win Warne: "India are six wickets down and Shane Warne: "Pant is farming the strike. That is an indication that they got their team selection wrong. I would have played Jadeja." Vihari tried to push Starc away but an inside edge hit his thigh pad and carried to Harris at backward point. A tribute to the extra pace of Starc. India are 119/6 and 168 runs needed for win Some turn and bounce for Lyon straightaway. And Vihari has been employing sweep regularly to counter Lyon's length Lyon starting off for Australia against Vihari and Pant Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Day 5 of second Test between India and Australia. Equation is straightforward: India need 175 runs with five wickets in hand and Australia those five wickets. 1-1 or 2-0 we will know soon.