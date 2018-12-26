Cricket

Australia Vs India: 3rd Test, Day 1 Live Updates: Mayank-Pujara revive India after Vihari departure

Cummins removes set Vihari

Melbourne, December 26: Team India will be eager to get to winning ways as they take on Australia in the third Test, starting here on Wednesday (December 26). India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and immediately chose to bat first.

The series is currently levelled 1-1 after the teams won a game each in Adelaide and Perth. India beat Australia by 31 runs in the first Test while Australia came back strongly with a 146-run win in the second match.

Team India have never won a Boxing Day Test match played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, also known as The G.

India made three changes to their playing XI by bringing in Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja in the side. However, hosts Australia have replaced Peter Handscomb with all-rounder Mitchell Starc in their side.

The pitch at MCG has a fair covering of grass which the captains termed 'lively'. India are playing with three pacers and a spinner.

Here are the live updates from Day 1:

09:10 am

SIX! Mayank charges down the ground and hits Lyon over long-on region for a maximum. This is his first six in the international cricket. India - 109/1 after 48 overs.

08:59 am

100 comes up for India in the 45th over!

08:50 am

51-run stand between Mayank and Pujara for the second wicket.

08:45 am

13 overs have been bowled in the second session and India have added only 29 runs on the board.

08:39 am

India 86/1 after 41 overs.

08:32 am

2nd Indian to score 50-plus runs on Test debut on Australian soil.

08:31 am

Fine innings from Mayank so far.

08:24 am

Bravo Mayank!

08:23 am

That's fifty on debut! Mayank Agarwal makes most of the opportunity in his debut Test as he notches up his half-century with a boundary off Lyon. Well played Mayank.

08:01 am

0,0,0,0,0,0! Maiden over from Cummins. India - 61/1 after 32 overs.

07:44 am

Players are back into the field after lunch break and Josh Hazlewood starts with the ball in the second session and Mayank Agarwal starts the proceedings with a boundary.

06:59 am

It's lunch time at The G! India 57/1 after 28 overs. Hanuma Vihari was the only Indian wicket to perish in the first session. Mayank Agarwal (34* off 68 deliveries) while Cheteshwar Pujara (10* off 34) will resume the innings for India in the second session. Pat Cummins looked dangerous with the ball. It seems Nathan Lyon will have to do the bulk of bowling today.

06:52 am

The last time Indian openers outlasted 20 overs in a Test outside Asia was way back in 2010. Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir, Centurion, December 2010 lasted more than 20 overs for India.

06:41 am

Fifty comes up for India in the 23rd over.

06:39 am

Cheteshwar Pujara gets off the mark with a cover drive that fetched him 3 runs.

06:33 am

Vihari's weakness exposed?

06:24 am

Wicket! Hanuma Vihari perishes for 8 as he fails to judge the short-pitched delivery from Pat Cummins and Aaron Finch takes a simple catch at slip. After meditating for 66 balls, Vihari departs. A bit of anti-climactic for the batsman after doing so well. India - 40/1 after 18.5 overs.

06:12 am

Some praise for Vihari!

06:11 am

A boundary to end the over bowled by Lyon. Mayank has played two wonderful cover drives so far.

06:07 am

Aussie woman cricketer Megan Schutt raising a genuine concern.

05:59 am

14 overs have been bowled and India are 31/0. Mayank Agarwal - 23* and Hanuma Vihari - 3* are batting well on this flat pitch.

05:55 am

Glenn Maxwell on this Boxing Day Test pitch!

05:54 am

Pat Cummins starts bowling and he bowls a decent bouncer to Hanuma Vihari as the ball hits the batsman's helmet. The Indian physio walks into the middle to check if the batsman is fine. He's fine to go.

05:50 am

Aakash Chopra on India's opening so far in this innings.

05:42 am

Is this really happening in Australia? Oh Yeah!

05:35 am

Paine equals Gilly!

05:34 am

Hanuma Vihari gets off the mark on the 25th delivery he faced!

05:32 am

First boundary off the match comes from Mayank Agarwal's bat against Starc. India 21/0 after 7 overs. Nathan Lyon has been introduced into the attack.

05:09 am

Mayank Agarwal gets off the mark and scores his first runs in international cricket. India's account also gets opened with those three runs. India - 3 without any loss after 2 overs.

05:06 am

295th Test Cricketer for India - Mayank Agarwal - faces the first ball in Test cricket and Josh Hazlewood bowls the second over for Australia.

05:05 am

Mayank Vihari is the first Indian opener to debut in Australia since 1947!

05:03 am

Hanuma Vihari takes strike while seasoned campaigner Mitchell Starc starts the proceedings with the new ball.

05:00 am

Mayank and Vihari - Indian openers - and the Aussie team are walking into the field after the national anthems.

04:58 am

Aussie captain Tim Paine, after losing the toss said, "I wasn't too sure what to do so I am happy to be bowling. We have a pretty inexperienced group so a win certainly helps. I would have laughed if someone would have told me last year that I will be the skipper for the Australian team in the next Boxing Day Test. Archie wanted to bat 100% but I told him that I was not entirely sure."

04:57 am

Virat Kohli after winning the toss said, "We will make the first use of this surface. This pitch looks like a nice one but it looks a bit dry. So, it is going to become slower and slower. We are taking this Test as the last Test of this tour. We want to be at our best for this match. We have made three changes to the team. Hanuma Vihari has batted at three, all his life, he has shown good technique and he will open. We considered opening with Rohit but he is so dangerous with the tail-enders so we wanted him to play freely. Jadeja has come in place of Umesh Yadav."

04:53 am

This is what Aussie captain and co-captain had to say after losing the toss at MCG.

04:52 am

MCG reminds of Virender Sehwag's epic 195!

04:50 am

Good toss to lose, feels Aakash Chopra.

04:50 am

India XI: Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah.

04:49 am

Australia XI: Aaron Finch, Marcus Harris, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Tim Paine (c) (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

04:49 am

Some record already for Mayank-Hanuma!

04:44 am

Special Moment for Mayank Agarwal.

04:44 am

Hello and welcome to the live updates from the third Test match between India and Australia. Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first. Mayank Agarwal has received his debut cap and all set to open the innings for India along with Hanuma Vihari.

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 26, 2018, 4:40 [IST]
