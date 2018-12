Australia Vs India: Ravi Shastri kicks-off social media storm with tongue-in-cheek comment 'on air'

Speaking to Sunil Gavaskar, Michael Clarke and Mark Butcher, who were discussing the game in a television studio in Mumbai, Shastri came up with a rather interesting way to describe the tense moments of the game with Australia almost pulling-off a record chase.

"I just said in Hindi just a little while ago bilkul chhorenge nahi ... Lekin thodi der ke liye wahan g*** muh mein tha (we will go for the kill ... but for sometime we had our **** in our mouths)," said Shastri on air, describing his feelings after the hosts showed a lot of fight on day five and fell just 31-run short of the 323-run target.

The coach was expectedly happy with the hard-fought victory, also India's first in the opening Test of a series in Australia. Moments after he expressed his feelings to Gavaskar and Co, his comment set the social media world abuzz.

"Did Ravi Shastri just say 'thodi der ke liye G*** Muh mei tha' on national TV. Oh yes he did," wrote Abijit Ganguly on Twitter.

"Ravi Shastri the real Man of the Match #goti," read another post. The former India all-rounder is also a seasoned commentator and was a familiar figure on the mic before taking charge as India coach.