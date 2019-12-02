Australia Vs Pakistan: Ian Chappell says hate to see Steve Smith "white-anting" captain Tim Paine

Smith captained the team before losing the position in the aftermath of the ball-tampering scandal last year. Chappell said the batting mainstay should not be as involved in field placements as he seemed to be on Monday when Australia wrapped the 2-0 series triumph.

Australia Vs Pakistan, Day-Night Test: Lyon, Warner, Labuschagne star in emphatic Aussie win

"I tell you what I don't like to see, Steve Smith is moving a few fieldsmen around," Chappell told 'Macquarie Sports Radio'. "He did have a chat with Tim Paine, trying to talk Tim Paine into moving a fielder on the off-side, but I'm not sure Tim Paine moved him as far as Steve Smith wanted. Steve Smith started moving him, I hate to see that," he added.

David Warner's 335 was the highlight of Australia's victory here. Chappell said Smith's conduct amounted to "white-anting" Paine. White-anting is an Australian term to describe an action which seeks to bring down from within.

"England used to do it a bit, blokes other than the captain and I always felt it was white-anting the captain," he said. Smith was banned from Australia's captaincy for two years due to his role in the ball-tampering scandal and will be eligible for the role in April next year.