Australia Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: Du Plessis, David Miller centuries propel Proteas to series win

Chasing a massive target of to 321, the hosts could only score 280/9 in the stipulated 50 overs as Shaun Marsh's century knock in vain. Marsh (106 off 102 balls) was the top scorer for the Aussies in the run chase. Dale Steyn (3/45) and Kagiso Rabada (3/40) were the leading wicket-takers for the Proteas as they completed the series on a dominant note.

Chasing a target of 321 runs to win, Australia got off to a poor start as Dale Steyn dismissed Chris Lynn on the very first ball itself. Finch could only score 11 runs. At the end of 10 overs, the hosts were 39 for 2.

Travis Head was dismissed soon to leave Australia at 39 for 3. Stoinis and Shaun Marsh steadied the innings with an impressive partnership. While the right-hander reached his half-century off 59 balls, the southpaw completed his fifty from 62 balls.

Dwaine Pretorius struck to dismiss Stoinis in the 30th over of the innings. Marsh and Stoinis had added 107 runs for the fourth wicket. The left-hander combined with Alex Carey to offer Australia a slim chance of winning the match.

Marsh reached his sixth ODI century off 98 balls. When things were looking good for the hosts, he was dismissed for 106. The South African bowlers did not allow Glenn Maxwell and Carey to make any impact on the game.

Carey scored 42 off 41 balls while Maxwell could only manage 35 from 27. Australia finished at 280 for 9 in their 50 overs. While Steyn and Rabada picked three wickets each, Pretorius chipped in with two scalps.

Earlier, Du Plessis and Miller came together at 55-3 in the 16th over with Miller swatting 139 for his fifth limited-overs century and du Plessis smashing 125 -- his 10th one-day ton. Mitchell Starc, with 2-57, was the best of the Australian bowlers who were ruthlessly taken apart in the later overs.

The series is all square with the Proteas winning the opening game by six wickets and Australia snapping their seven-game losing streak to clinch the second by seven runs.

South Africa are seeking their first ODI series win in Australia since 2009, while the home team are desperate to keep their momentum going ahead of the arrival of India for a three-format tour. Both sides opted for unchanged line-ups and, after winning the toss and putting the visitors into bat, Australia got a dream start with Quinton de Kock out in the third over.

Mitchell Starc did the damage, bowling a perfect line and length, with de Kock getting a tickle on the ball and wicketkeeper Alex Carey taking the catch. Reeza Hendricks was dropped by Travis Head on eight, but was gone five balls later when Marcus Stoinis was brought into the attack and Carey took another good catch.

Aiden Markram smashed three sixes, including one huge blow off Marcus Stoinis that went out of the ground and down the street, with a new ball needed, on his way to 32. But as he looked set for a big score, he tried to flick a Starc delivery down the leg side and Carey grabbed his third catch of the game to leave South Africa struggling.

Then hard-hitting Miller joined skipper du Plessis and the scoreboard began racing along. Du Plessis was dropped on 29 and Miller escaped an lbw dismissal on 41 that was overturned on review. They made the most of their second lives and began swinging their bats as du Plessis reached his century in 105 balls with 11 fours and one six before falling to Stoinis going for another big hit at the death.

Miller made the landmark in 95 balls, including eight fours and two sixes, and was finally caught at deep midwicket off Josh Hazlewood in the last over.

