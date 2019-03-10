Cricket

Bangladesh make solid start in Wellington

By Opta
Bangladesh

Wellington, March 10: Bangladesh enjoyed a decent start as the second Test against New Zealand finally got underway on Sunday, before rain cut short day three.

After no play was possible on the opening two days in Wellington, Bangladesh managed to make 211 at the Basin Reserve, having been put in to bat on a green wicket.

Tamim Iqbal (74) led their innings, while Neil Wagner (4-28) was the pick of the Black Caps' bowlers.

The tourists, who trail the three-Test series 1-0, removed the openers before the rain arrived again, stumps called after 72.4 overs were bowled and with New Zealand 38-2.

1
44098

Ross Taylor (19) and Kane Williamson (10) will resume for the Black Caps on day four, their team trailing by 173 runs and with the possibility of a result slim.

Despite the green pitch, Tamim and Shadman Islam got Bangladesh off to a bright start as Trent Boult (3-38) and Tim Southee (1-52) struggled.

With his team needing a breakthrough, Colin de Grandhomme (1-15) delivered, Shadman (27) edging to Taylor at slip.

A ball after incorrectly being given out caught behind, Mominul Haque (15) fell after edging Wagner through to BJ Watling.

That would be the first of nine wickets to fall for 92 for Bangladesh, as Wagner did most of the damage against the top-order.

Liton Das (33) and Soumya Sarkar (20) chipped in with small contributions for the tourists, but they were unable to make the most of the platform set by Tamim and Shadman.

However, their bowlers made the most of the conditions, Abu Jayed (2-18) getting both openers.

Tom Latham (4) edged through to Das before Jeet Raval (3) picked out Sarkar at cover, Williamson and Taylor steadying New Zealand prior to the rain arriving.

    Story first published: Sunday, March 10, 2019, 11:50 [IST]
