Bangladesh to lodge ICC complaint about umpires and 'deplorable' Proteas sledging

South Africa vs Bangladesh 1st Test: 7-Star Maharaj, Harmer spin SA to big win

The Proteas wasted no time in wrapping up a crushing victory on the final day in Durban, Keshav Maharaj taking 7-32 and Simon Harmer 3-21 to bowl the sorry tourists out for only 53.

Bangladesh were dismissed in only 19 overs as the South Africa spinners tore through their batting line-up.

The Tigers were not happy with the standard of umpiring from South African duo Adrian Holdstock and Marais Erasmus.

Bangladesh Cricket Board cricket operations chairman Jalal Yunus told ESPNcricinfo: "We have already lodged one complaint about the umpiring after the ODI series.

"The match referee had initially misbehaved with our manager Nafees Iqbal but then softened when we gave him a written complaint. We will lodge another official complaint about this Test match."

He added: "There hasn't been impartial umpiring in this Test match. It started on the first day. We were held up for half an hour at the start of the game because of the sightscreens. We were deprived of the initial advantage.

"To make up this half an hour, they extended the lunch session, instead of starting early, which we usually see. It is definitely at the umpire's discretion, but generally we see them making up for lost time by starting early. These are subtle technical things."

Yunus also felt Dean Elgar's side crossed the line dishing out the verbals.

He said: "They surrounded [Mahmudul Hasan] Joy when he went out to bat. They were saying something. He couldn't say anything back since he is a junior player.

"It was deplorable. Instead of controlling the situation, the umpires warned our players whenever we made complaints against the sledging. Sledging definitely took place from both sides, but when they started it and took it overboard, we complained to the umpires. It wasn't acceptable. We properly condemn it. We have to accept the umpires' decisions, but the ICC must reinstate neutral umpires."

Tigers captain Mominul Haque called for the return of neutral umpires.

He said: "Sledging is quite normal, but the umpires didn't seem to notice it. The umpiring in the match is not in our control, but I think the ICC should think about bringing back neutral umpires."