BBL 2020: Are these three superstar Indian cricketers to play in Big Bash League?

1. Three Indian stars for BBL?

All the three cricketers - Dhoni, Raina and Yuvraj - have retired from international cricket and per say do not have any impediments in playing in other leagues. It may be recalled that Yuvraj had played in the Global T20 tournament in Canada last year, while veteran leggie Praveen Tambe turned out for Trinbago Knight Riders in the CPL 2020.

Dhoni is currently leading Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2020 while Suresh Rain had withdrawn from the event citing personal reasons. Yuvraj was not contracted to any IPL team after was letting go by Mumbai Indians ahead of the IPL auction last year.

2. The new rules of foreign players in BBL

The introduction of an additional squad position will increase squad sizes to 19 players for BBL 10. The funds to sign an additional overseas player will be drawn from the Player Payment Pool and a significant additional investment from Cricket Australia. As such, all player retainers for an additional overseas player will sit outside the existing salary cap.

3. The Cricket Australia decision

Alistair Dobson, Cricket Australia's Head of Big Bash Leagues, said: "The introduction of a third overseas player slot is a major milestone in the evolution of the KFC Big Bash League and a fitting way to celebrate the League's tenth season," Dobson said. "We know our fans want to watch the best players from around the world and this week, we've added three of the best in Dawid Malan, Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi, plus a host of other top players.

"Now we've given our clubs the license to bring even more of these overseas stars to Australia. The BBL is Australia's highest-rating sporting league and these players, alongside our best local talent, will ensure the BBL 10 season is once again must-watch prime time entertainment this summer," he said.

"We'd like to thank the Australian Cricketers' Association for their support on this important step for the League and we look forward to working together on further innovations and initiatives in the future," he added.

4. The players' feeling

Brendan Drew, ACA General Manager Cricket Operations and Player Relations, said: "The players understand a strong BBL is vital for the game and are excited for the season ahead. Understanding the importance of attracting the best overseas stars to play alongside the best local players, the ACA is pleased to have worked with Cricket Australia to achieve this."

However, the arrival of all overseas players in Australia is subject to Australian Border Force travel approval.