BC Cricket Championship: All you need to know: Schedule, Timing, Teams, Live Streaming

The seven-day T20 fest will be a grand extravaganza comprising 10 league matches, 2 semi-finals and one final. The first five days starting from 7th till August 11, will cover all the league matches followed by two semifinals on August 12. The Final will be played on August 13, at 9.00 am - Canada Time (09.30 pm - Indian Time ).

The league matches and the semi-finals, first and second, will be scheduled at 9.00 am and 1.00 pm Canada Time ( 09.30 pm and 01.30 am - Indian Time ) respectively. The winner will be receive 25,000 Canadian Dollars.

The objective of the event is to bring cricket back for the cricket fans, boost local talent and the cricket of Canada.

BC Champions, Victoria Waves, Vancouver Vibes, Kings 11 Kelowna and Surrey Shines would be the five teams competing against each other.

The tournament will bring delight to the crazy cricket fans as some of the icon players like Ravindrapal Singh and Sana Kaleem along with Bhupindar Singh, Harmandeep Singh and Newab Cheema would be a part of the event and showcase their cricketing skills.

Fans would get to witness the BC Cricket Championship live on One Sports, India and Willow TV in Canada, the channel partners for the respective countries.