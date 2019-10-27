Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

BCB to consult players on Day/Night Test in India

By Pti
BCB to consult players on Day/Night Test in India

New Delhi, Oct. 27: Bangladesh Cricket Board on Sunday confirmed that BCCI has requested them to play a day-night Test during the upcoming India tour and they will respond after consulting their players and team management.

Newly-appointed BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had recently said that skipper Virat Kohli was not averse to the idea of playing pink-ball Test. BCB's cricket operations chairman Akram Khan said the BCCI communicated the request a few days back.

"They have proposed us and we will let them know after thinking a while. We received the letter two or three days (ago) and we will take a decision in this regard. We have not discussed about it. We will let them know about our decision within one or two days," Khan was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

BCB chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury said they want all stakeholders on board. "At first we have to take the consent of the players and members of the team management about it. It is totally a technical matter and we have to consider that there is preparation required to play a Test with a pink ball," Chouwdhury said.

If BCB replies positively, the second Test at Kolkata's Eden Gardens would most likely host the Day/Night Test, beginning from November 22. Bangladesh's tour will begin with a three-match Twenty20 series, starting November 3 at New Delhi. The first Test is scheduled to be held at Indore from November 14.

More INDIA News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Half Time: WOB 0 - 0 FCA
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Sunday, October 27, 2019, 21:02 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 27, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue