BCCI announces 37-team Ranji Trophy for 2018-19 season

BCCI has announced a mega schedule for the 2018-19 domestic season with Ranji Trophy getting expanded to 37 teams
Bengaluru, July 19: The BCCI on Wednesday (July 18) announced a mega domestic cricket season 2018-19, which will get underway in August with the Duleep Trophy across various age groups in the men's and women's category.

A total of 37 teams will take part in the Ranji Trophy this year which will include 9 new teams. The tournament will have nine teams each in Elite Group A and B and 10 teams in the Elite Group C.

The nine new teams will be placed in the Plate group category. The nine teams that will form the Plate Group this season are Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Puducherry, Sikkim and Uttarakhand.

The top team that qualifies for quarterfinals from the Plate group will be promoted to Elite Group C in the next season. The top two teams that qualify for the quarterfinals from Elite Group C will be promoted to Elite Group A and B in the next season.

The Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy will also comprise 37 teams and will be played after the Irani Trophy. This will be a great platform for the domestic players to prepare for the IPL.

The Col C K Nayudu Trophy, Vinoo Mankad Trophy, Cooch Behar Trophy and Vizzy Trophy (Inter-university competition) will cater to the young and budding talent of the country.

The senior women's team will commence their domestic season with the T20 Challenger Trophy.

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 18, 2018, 19:24 [IST]
