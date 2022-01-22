BCCI announces revised venues for home series against West Indies

In view of the third wave of the pandemic, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday (Jan 22) announced a change in venues for the upcoming Paytm West Indies' Tour of India.

The West Indies will arrive in the country for a white-ball series comprising three ODIs and as many T20Is. The three One Day Internationals will now be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and three T20 Internationals will be held at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

In a statement on Saturday, BCCI President Jay Shah said, "The decision to limit the series to two venues instead of six as originally announced has been done to mitigate biosecurity risks by cutting down on travel and movement of the teams, match officials, broadcasters, and other stakeholders."

The revised schedule of the 2022 West Indies tour of India is as below:

1. 1st ODI: Feb 6th (Sunday) - Ahmedabad

2. 2nd ODI: Feb 9th (Wednesday) - Ahmedabad

3. 3rd ODI: Feb 11th (Friday) - Ahmedabad

4. 1st T20I: Feb 16th (Wednesday) - Kolkata

5. 2nd T20I: Feb 18th (Friday) - Kolkata

6. 3rd T20I: Feb 20th (Sunday) - Kolkata

Source: BCCI