BCCI, ECB agree to postpone England's white ball tour to India to early 2021, new trip to include Tests

It may be noted that the window between September 19 and November 10 will now be used to stage the IPL 2020 in the UAE, a creek that was wide opened by the cancellation of the ICC T20 World Cup which was scheduled to be held in Australia in the October-November window.

India are set to tour Australia from December to end of January and BCCI said they are working on a schedule for the visit of the England that could also see Test matches being played.

"BCCI and ECB are in consultation with a view to confirming the 2021 schedules for an all-formats England men's tour to India to run from late January to late March and for India's Test tour to England due in the summer of 2021," said a BCCI release.

Jay Shah, the BCCI secretary, said: "The BCCI and ECB are working closely to finalise the day-wise schedule as we move towards the resumption of cricket. The India-England series is one of the most anticipated contests in world cricket. The two teams compete hard on the field and provide some riveting moments.

"I am pleased with the way BCCI and ECB have managed the situation. The rescheduled tour is also being redesigned in a way to accommodate both red and white-ball format and will now be a comprehensive one."

ECB's Chief Executive Officer Tom Harrison, said: "Now that we have clarity regarding the postponement of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, it enables us to work with other Boards to progress the vital task of optimising the international schedules in the challenging circumstances that we have all been having to address with the COVID-19 pandemic.

"International cricket between India and England is a highlight of the cricketing calendar and we look forward to working with BCCI to firm-up the schedules for these eagerly anticipated tours as soon as possible," he said.