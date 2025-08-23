Cricket BCCI Ends Long-Term Association With Masseur Rajeev Kumar, Here's Why? By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 9:54 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

In a significant shake-up to Indian cricket's backroom operations, the BCCI has ended its long-standing association with Rajeev Kumar, the national team's trusted masseur for over a decade. The move comes as part of a larger revamp under the leadership of head coach Gautam Gambhir, signaling the end of several pre-Gambhir era appointments.

Kumar, who had been an integral part of Team India's support staff, accompanied the side during their recent tour of England. However, he will not be handed a fresh contract as the board moves forward with a new set of personnel.

"The Indian board has decided to discontinue with Rajeev's services. The Indian team had already appointed a masseur, which was recommended by team management before," a BCCI source told The Indian Express.

According to a PTI report, the decision stems from a belief within the team's management that prolonged tenures of support staff can sometimes lead to stagnation. "An influential member of the Indian team's decision-making unit believes that support staff staying too long with the national team can lead to diminishing returns," the report noted. The concern is that extended familiarity might result in comfort zones that could hinder the team's growth.

Known for his warm demeanor and dedication, Kumar was often seen interacting with players on and off the field. He played a key role in player recovery, assisting with massages, preparing energy drinks, and ensuring electrolyte needs were met.

His efforts went beyond the treatment room, as he also helped collect balls during practice sessions to keep players fresh and maintain over rates. His rapport with India's pace bowlers, in particular, was well-known, with many relying on his expertise after grueling spells.

While Rajeev Kumar's departure marks the end of an era, the current support staff continues to feature Ryan ten Doeschate as assistant coach and Morne Morkel as bowling coach, both appointed alongside Gambhir in July 2024. Sitanshu Kotak, named batting coach earlier this year, also remains in his role as India embarks on a new chapter under its revamped support system.