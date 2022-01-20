BCCI likely to reduce venues for home series against West Indies; Ahmedabad and Kolkata frontrunners

India will host West Indies for six white-ball games - three ODIs and as many T20Is. As per reports, The ODI series is likely to be held at one venue while Kolkata should host the T20Is.

According to an ESPNCricinfo report, the BCCI's tours and fixtures committee which met on Wednesday (January 20) has advised Ahmedabad to host the ODI-leg, comprising three matches, while Kolkata should be given the three T20Is that follow.

The third wave of coronavirus is fast gripping the country and several states have introduced curbs, including weekend lockdowns, to prevent the spread of infection.

The first 50-over match is scheduled to be held at Ahmedabad on February 6. The other venues which are scheduled to host the matches are Jaipur (February 9), Kolkata (February 12), Cuttack (February 15) Visakhapatnam (February 18) and Thiruvananthapuram (February 20).

The board might now look to host the six games at two centres to avoid too much travelling as it might make the players vulnerable to infections. The West Indies team is scheduled to undergo three-day isolation after landing in Ahmedabad on February 1.

According to the report, the board is also mulling to change the fixtures to avoid a clash with the two-day IPL 2022 Auction, scheduled for February 12 and 13. Under the current schedule, the third ODI will be held on February 12 and the board wishes to change it only after consulting with Cricket West Indies.

ESPNcricinfo report further added that the two Tests against Sri Lanka will be played in Bengaluru and Mohali as per the original plan but the three T20Is will be limited to Dharamsala. Initially, Dharamsala was meant to host the second match. While the first and second T20I is scheduled to be held in Mohali and Lucknow respectively.