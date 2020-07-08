BCCI president Sourav Ganguly claims Asia Cup 2020 is cancelled

Ganguly, while interacting with Vikrant Gupta on an Instagram chat, said, "Asia Cup has been cancelled." However, the former India captain didn't elaborate if the was a decision taken by the ACC.

"It's difficult to say which will be India's first international series. We've done our preparations but we can't do much till we know the government rules. We are not in a hurry because the health of players is of the utmost importance. We are monitoring things monthly," Ganguly added further.

Earlier last month, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) CEO Wasim Khan claimed that the Asia Cup will go ahead as scheduled later this year and will either be held Sri Lanka or the UAE.

Khan rejected speculation that the event could be scrapped to make space for the currently suspended Indian Premier League (IPL 2020). "The Asia Cup will go ahead. The Pakistan team returns from England on 2nd September so we can have the tournament in September or October," he said at a media conference.

"There are some things which will only get clear in the due course of time. We are hopeful of having the Asia Cup because Sri Lanka has not had too many cases of the Coronavirus. If they can't do it, then UAE is also ready," he added.

Khan said Pakistan, the original host of the event, had agreed to let Sri Lanka conduct it in return for hosting the next regional event.