BCCI put on hold all domestic matches after Coronavirus outbreak

By
Bengaluru, March 14: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday (March 14) announced that all the domestic matches have been put on hold following the Coronavirus outbreak that has seen several sporting events getting either postponed or cancelled.

"In view of the ongoing Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) outbreak, the BCCI has decided that all the (domestic) matches including the Paytm Irani Cup, Senior Women's One-Day Knockout, Vizzy Trophy, Senior Women's One-Day Challenger, Women's Under-19 One-Day knockout, Women's Under-19 T20 League, Super League and knockout, Women's Under-19 T20 Challenger Trophy, Women's Under-23 knockout, Women's Under-23 One-Day Challenger have been put on hold till further notice," BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

The BCCI has already suspended the IPL 2020 till April 15 and has cancelled the remaining two ODIs against South Africa schedule for March 12 and March 15 at Lucknow and Kolkata respectively.

The BCCI top brass on Saturday met the team owners in Mumbai to discuss the way forward for this year's IPL and touched upon several options to conduct the tournament without compromising on the security issues.

"There were six to seven options discussed during the meeting between team owners and BCCI including a curtailed IPL," a BCCI official said after the meeting in Mumbai.

In India, there have been two deaths and more than 80 positive COVID-19 cases, resulting in a government directive to shut the fans out of sporting events to avoid large gatherings.

The official also confirmed that shifting the tournament abroad was not discussed at all in the meeting. COVID-19 has resulted in more than 5,000 deaths globally. Kings XI Punjab co-owner Ness Wadia said: "BCCI, IPL and (official broadcaster) Star (Sports) are clear that we are not looking at financial loss."

Kolkata Knight Riders' owner and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan too expressed the sentiments that safety cannot be compromised upon.

Story first published: Saturday, March 14, 2020, 16:45 [IST]
