BCCI to unveil two new IPL franchises on October 25, invite tender media rights for next five years soon

The IPL GC is set to organise the auction process for the new franchises on October 17. The last day for queries in regards to bidding for the teams was September 21, the bids can be picked till October 5.

Sources in the know of developments were quoted by news agency ANI as saying, "The bidding is set to take place on October 17 while queries regarding the same can be made till September 21."

The GC had on August 31 invited bids to acquire the right to own and operate 1 (one) of the 2 (two) new teams proposed to be introduced to take part in the tournament from the 2022 season, through a tender process.

The release also claimed that soon after the unveiling of the new teams, the board will immediately release the IPL Media Rights tender for the cycle 2023-2027.

It is understood that the Sony and Zee which has recently gone into a merger is expected to put up a handsome bid along with current rights holders Star Sports.

The official communique from the BCCI stated, "The Governing Council of the Indian Premier League in its meeting on Tuesday (September 28) took the following key decisions:



"The IPL Media Rights tender for the cycle 2023-2027 will be released immediately after the appointment of two new IPL teams which is scheduled to be announced on 25th October 2021.

In a first for the IPL, the last two league matches before the IPL 2021 Playoffs will be played concurrently. On the last day of the league stage (08.10.2021) of the ongoing season, instead of having one afternoon match and one evening match, two matches (SRH v MI and RCB v DC) will be played simultaneously at 7.30 PM IST (6.00 PM GST)."

Earlier in 2017, Star India bagged the IPL broadcasting rights with a whopping bid of Rs 16,347 crore for a period of five years. The Rupert Murdoch owned company trumped a dozen other tech and media giants, such as Facebook, Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Sony to bag the broadcasting rights. BCCI was set to receive Rs 54.5 crore per match as per the deal with Star Sports.

Before IPL 2018, Sony was the official broadcaster for the cash-rich domestic T20 league which started in 2008.