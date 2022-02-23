'Being a parent is a blessing,' Virat Kohli responds to Yuvraj Singh's heartfelt gesture

Kohli - who was recently released from Team India's bio-bubble ahead of the third T20I against Sri Lanka - took to his social media handles and posted a photo of Yuvraj's letter, which he wrote on Tuesday (February 22), along with PUMA's golden boots that he gifted the former India captain.

"Yuvi Pa thank you for this lovely gesture. Your comeback from cancer will always be an inspiration for people in all walks of life, not just cricket. You have always been generous and caring for people around you. I wish you all the happiness, God bless @YUVSTRONG12. Rab rakha," Kohli captioned the post.

Yuvi Pa thank you for this lovely gesture.Your comeback from cancer will always be an inspiration for people in all walks of life not just cricket. You have always been generous and caring for people around you.I wish you all the happiness,God bless @YUVSTRONG12. Rab rakha 🙏😊 pic.twitter.com/KDrd2JQCHU — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 23, 2022

"Coming from someone who's seen my career unfold from day 1, it means a lot... I've known you for who you are and you've always been very generous and caring for people around you," Kohli wrote in his Instagram post.

Both the batsmen put on a display of their match-winning performances on various occasions and handed Team India several famous victories. Both Yuvraj and Kohli also share a close association with the sports brand PUMA.

In January, Yuvraj and his wife Hazel Keech welcomed their first child, a baby boy. Wishing Yuvraj on his new journey as a parent, batting legend Kohli added: "Now we're both parents and know what a blessing that is. I wish you all the happiness, beautiful memories and blessings in this new journey."

Earlier on Tuesday (February 22), in his emotional letter to Kohli, Yuvraj wrote: "Mere liye tu hamesha Cheeku rahega aur duniya ke liye King Kohli (you will always be Cheeku for me and King Kohli for the world)."

"Virat, I've seen you grow as a cricketer and as a person. From that young boy in the nets who would walk shoulder-to-shoulder with the legends of Indian cricket, you're now a legend yourself leading the way for a new generation," Yuvraj, the 2011 World Cup-winning star, wrote further.

Yuvraj commended Kohli for his dedication and discipline towards his craft that serves as an inspiration for the future generation.

"Your discipline in the nets, passion on the field and dedication to the sport inspires every young kid in this country to pick up the bat and dream of putting on the blue jersey one day.

"You have elevated your level of cricket every single year and achieved so much already in this wonderful game. You have been a legendary captain and a fantastic leader," the legendary southpaw added further.

Kohli will be next seen in action during the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, starting March 4 in Mohali.