Ben Stokes: Chennai Super Kings pay INR 16.25 crore to get the England captain in the IPL Auction

The England all-rounder fetched INR 16.25 crore in the auction and will be joining MS Dhoni at the Chennai set-up.

Ben Stokes took part in the auction after missing out in the IPL 2022. Stokes, a perennial performer for England across all formats, was expected to fetch a big amount in the auction table. He has played for Rising Pune Supergiants and Rajasthan Royals in the IPL in previous years.

The elite all-rounder has been a top performer for the English side. His hard-hitting and ability to finish matches, coupled with an excellent bowling prowess was always a lucrative incentive for the franchisees to go berserk in the auction table. And Stokes' price tag lived up to the billing.

Ben Stokes IPL Stats:

IPL Matches: 43

Runs: 920

Highest Score: 107

Strike Rate: 134

Wickets: 28