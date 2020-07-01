Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Talisman Stokes will do a great job as England captain - Silverwood

By Nicholas Mcgee

Southampton, July 1: Ben Stokes is a talisman who will do a great job as stand-in captain for England in the first Test against West Indies, head coach Chris Silverwood has said.

Stokes will skipper the side as international cricket returns from the coronavirus-enforced hiatus at the Ageas Bowl on July 8, with England's regular Test captain Joe Root set to miss the opening game of the three-match series to be at the birth of his second child.

Root will have to self-isolate for seven days before returning to the England camp ahead of the final two Tests at Old Trafford as part of coronavirus protocols.

All-rounder Stokes will step into the breach, with Jos Buttler serving as vice-captain, and Silverwood has the utmost confidence in the Durham man to perform the role to a high standard.

"I think he will do a great job," Silverwood told reporters at a media conference.

"He is a talisman, isn't he? He leads from the front anyway. He is conscientious of the people around him as well so I think he will do a great job in Joe Root's absence."

Asked what kind of captain he will be, Silverwood replied: "We will find out won't we?

"We know he has got an aggressive nature but equally there is a good cricket brain in there as well.

"I think he will be quite thoughtful about what moves he is making out there. I'm looking forward to working with him from a coaching point of view. I will extend him the same courtesies I do Rooty.

"He will have a lot of say in what is going on and he will play a big part in giving his opinions across selection as well.

"I think he's in a good position to do it, he's been Rooty's right-hand man for a while. I know Rooty does turn to him a lot. He's been in a lot of the talks we have behind the scenes so he's in a great place to pick up the reins."

More BEN STOKES News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: BAR 2 - 2 ATM
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Wednesday, July 1, 2020, 0:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 1, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue