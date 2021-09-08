Bengal T20 Challenge 2021: Full Schedule, Teams and Players List, Marquee Players, Timings, Live Streaming

Format:
The tournament begins September 7 and will conclude on September 23. The league games will be played between September 7 and 21.
The group topper will meet the fourth-placed side, while the second-positioned team will face the third-slotted side in the semifinals on September 22. The final is scheduled for September 23.
Teams and key players
Kanchenjunga Warriors: Anustup Majumdar (C). Total Players - 20
Key players: Anustup Majumdar, Sudip Gharami, Sumanta Gupta, Sayan Shekhar Mondal, Mithilesh Das, Nilkhanta Das,
Durgapur Dazzlers: Abhishek Raman (C). Total Players - 20
Key players: Abhishek Raman, Abhishek Das, Subham Chatterjee, Writtick Chatterjee, Sayan Ghosh, Abhishek Porel.
Kharagpur Blasters: Kazi Junaid Saifi (C). Total Players - 20
Key players: Kazi Junaid Saifi, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Pradipta Pramanik, Prayas R Barman, Md Kaif, Sandipan Das.
Barrackpore Bashers: Sudip Chatterjee (C). Total Players - 20
Key players: Sudip Chatterjee, Ankur Paul, Kaif Ahmed, Sujit Kr Yadav, Ankit Mishra Mukesh Kumar.
Krishnanager Challengers: Arnab Nandi (C). Total Players - 20
Key players: Arnab Nandi, Koushik Ghosh, Kanishk Seth, Agniv Pan, Sreyan Chakraborty, Golam Mustafa, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal
Kolkata Heroes: Ritwik Roy Chowdhury (C). Total Players - 20
Key players: Ritwik Roy Chowdhury, Ranjot Singh Khaira, Karan Lal, Suvankar Bal, Geet Puri, Debopratim Haldar.
Schedule, Venue and Timings:
The tournament opener, will be held between Kanchenjunga Warriors and Barrackpore Bashers at the Eden Gardens at 4:30 PM IST.
While the second match of the day will be held between Durgapur Dazzlers and Krishnanagar Challengers at 8 PM.
From September 8 onwards, the matches will be held at 3 PM and 7 PM every day until the end of the league phase on September 21.
Where to watch:
The matches from the tournament will be streamed live on the Fancode app.