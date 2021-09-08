Bengal T20 Challenge 2021: Full Schedule, Teams and Players List, Marquee Players, Timings, Live Streaming

The tournament will see six teams participating amongst each other for the coveted trophy. The teams are named after six iconic cities/towns of Bengal as players from senior Bengal, U25 and U19 probables will display their cricketing skills. Players from other states will not be participating in the event.

"We have selected local players because we want players from the state to come up and showcase their talents. We also have the top-performing players in the second division tournament district tournament. Of course, we'll be having a separate tournament for the districts, a new tournament which will also be broadcasted," said CAB president Avishek Dalmiya.

"This time we have talented players from various age groups. It's a great opportunity for the youngsters to showcase their talents. We have Bengal legends guiding the players as coaches and mentors. The basic concept is to bring the young cricketers in limelight. I am very hopeful that it will be a successful tournament," added CAB secretary Snehasish Ganguly.

Format: The tournament begins September 7 and will conclude on September 23. The league games will be played between September 7 and 21. The group topper will meet the fourth-placed side, while the second-positioned team will face the third-slotted side in the semifinals on September 22. The final is scheduled for September 23. Teams and key players Kanchenjunga Warriors: Anustup Majumdar (C). Total Players - 20 Key players: Anustup Majumdar, Sudip Gharami, Sumanta Gupta, Sayan Shekhar Mondal, Mithilesh Das, Nilkhanta Das, Durgapur Dazzlers: Abhishek Raman (C). Total Players - 20 Key players: Abhishek Raman, Abhishek Das, Subham Chatterjee, Writtick Chatterjee, Sayan Ghosh, Abhishek Porel. Kharagpur Blasters: Kazi Junaid Saifi (C). Total Players - 20 Key players: Kazi Junaid Saifi, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Pradipta Pramanik, Prayas R Barman, Md Kaif, Sandipan Das. Teams and key players Barrackpore Bashers: Sudip Chatterjee (C). Total Players - 20 Key players: Sudip Chatterjee, Ankur Paul, Kaif Ahmed, Sujit Kr Yadav, Ankit Mishra Mukesh Kumar. Krishnanager Challengers: Arnab Nandi (C). Total Players - 20 Key players: Arnab Nandi, Koushik Ghosh, Kanishk Seth, Agniv Pan, Sreyan Chakraborty, Golam Mustafa, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal Kolkata Heroes: Ritwik Roy Chowdhury (C). Total Players - 20 Key players: Ritwik Roy Chowdhury, Ranjot Singh Khaira, Karan Lal, Suvankar Bal, Geet Puri, Debopratim Haldar. Schedule, Venue and Timings: The tournament opener, will be held between Kanchenjunga Warriors and Barrackpore Bashers at the Eden Gardens at 4:30 PM IST. While the second match of the day will be held between Durgapur Dazzlers and Krishnanagar Challengers at 8 PM. From September 8 onwards, the matches will be held at 3 PM and 7 PM every day until the end of the league phase on September 21. Where to watch: The matches from the tournament will be streamed live on the Fancode app.