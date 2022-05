Best Bowling Figures in IPL 2022: From Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal to Kuldeep Yadav and Umran Malik

Bumrah's bowling display of 5 for 10 in his 4 overs against KKR took him above Royal Challengers Bangalore spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, who had ended with figures of 5 for 18 in 4 overs just a day ago at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in a match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Five-wicket hauls are a big feat in any format of the game, but to take them in the shortest format is something special and this season, the IPL has witnessed 4 five-wicket hauls.

Bumrah, Hasaranga, Yuzvendra Chahal and Umran Malik are the bowlers that have taken 5 wickets in a single match. In fact, there have been only 28 five-wicket hauls in IPL history.

Meanwhile, the cash-rich league has also seen 18 four-wicket hauls till match 56 of IPL 2022. The likes of Kagiso Rabada and Kuldeep Yadav have taken 4 wickets in two matches each, while uncapped players like Mohsin Khan and Kuldeep Sen feature at least once in the list.

Among the 22 best bowling innings, 5 bowlers have featured twice. Hasaranga, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Kagiso Rabada and the current Orange Cap holder Chahal have featured in the list twice.

Here is the list for best bowling figures in IPL 2022:

Ranking Player (Team) Bowling Figures Versus 1. Japsrit Bumrah (Mumbai Indians) 5 for 10 in 4 overs Kolkata Knight Riders 2. Wanindu Hasaranga (Royal Challengers Bangalore) 5 for 18 in 4 overs Sunrisers Hyderabad 3. Umran Malik (Sunrisers Hyderabad) 5 for 25 in 4 overs Gujarat Titans 4. Yuzvendra Chahal (Rajasthan Royals) 5 for 40 in 4 overs Kolkata Knight Riders 5. Andre Russell (Kolkata Knight Riders) 4 for 5 in 1 over Gujarat Titans 6. Kuldeep Yadav (Delhi Capitals) 4 for 14 in 3 overs Kolkata Knight Riders 7. Mohsin Khan (Lucknow Super Giants) 4 for 16 in 4 overs Delhi Capitals 8. Wanindu Hasaranga (Royal Challengers Bangalore) 4 for 20 in 4 overs Kolkata Knight Riders 9. Kuldeep Sen (Rajasthan Royals) 4 for 20 in 3.3 overs Royal Challengers Bangalore 10. Umesh Yadav (Kolkata Knight Riders) 4 for 23 in 4 overs Punjab Kings 11. Avesh Khan (Lucknwo Super Giants) 4 for 24 in 4 overs Sunrisers Hyderabad 12. Josh Hazlewood (Royal Challengers Bangalore) 4 for 25 in 4 overs Lucknow Super Giants 13. Lockie Ferguson (Gujarat Titans) 4 for 28 in 4 overs Delhi Capitals 14. Umran Malik (Sunrisers Hyderabad) 4 for 28 in 4 overs Punjab Kings 15. Odean Smith (Punjab Kings) 4 for 30 in 3 overs Mumbai Indians 16. Daniel Sams (Mumbai Indians) 4 for 30 in 4 overs Chennai Super Kings 17. Maheesh Theekshana (Chennai Super Kings) 4 for 33 in 4 overs Royal Challengers Bangalore 18. Kagiso Rabada (Punjab Kings) 4 for 33 in 4 overs Gujarat Titans 19. Kuldeep Yadav (Delhi Capitals) 4 for 35 in 4 overs Kolkata Knight Riders 20. Kagiso Rabada (Punjab Kings) 4 for 38 in 4 overs Lucknow Super Giants 21. Yuzvendra Chahal (Rajasthan Royals) 4 for 40 in 4 overs Lucknow Super Giants 22. Mukesh Choudhary (Chennai Super Kings) 4 for 46 in 4 overs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Bumrah's figures of 5 for 10 is also the fifth best overall and the second best among Indian bowlers after Anil Kumble's 5 for 5 in 2009. Bumrah's former teammate at Mumbai Indians currently with Gujarat Titans tops the list with figures of 6 for 12.

Here is the top 15 best bowling figures in IPL history:

Ranking Player (Team) Bowling Figures Versus Year 1. Alzarri Joseph (Mumbai Indians) 6 for 12 in 3.4 overs Sunrisers Hyderabad 2019 2. Sohail Tanvir (Rajasthan Royals) 6 for 14 in 4 overs Chennai Super Kings 2008 3. Adam Zampa (Rising Pune Supergiant) 6 for 19 in 4 overs Sunrisers Hyderabad 2016 4. Anil Kumble (Royal Challengers Bangalore) 5 for 5 in 3.1 overs Rajasthan Royals 2009 5. Jasprit Bumrah (Mumbai Indians) 5 for 10 in 4 overs Kolkata Knight Riders 2022 6. Ishant Sharma (Deccan Chargers) 5 for 12 in 3 overs Kochi Tuskers Kerala 2011 7. Lasith Malinga (Mumbai Indians) 5 for 13 in 3.4 overs Delhi Capitals 2011 8. Ankit Rajpoot (Punjab Kings) 5 for 14 in 4 overs Sunrisers Hyderabad 2018 9. Andre Russell (Kolkata Knight Riders) 5 for 15 in 2 overs Mumbai Indians 2021 10. Ravindra Jadeja (Chennai Super Kings) 5 for 16 in 4 overs Deccan Chargers 2012 11. James Faulkner (Rajasthan Royals) 5 for 16 in 4 overs Sunrisers Hyderabad 2013 12. Amit Mishra (Delhi Capitals) 5 for 17 in 4 overs Deccan Chargers 2008 13. Andrew Tye (Gujarat Lions) 5 for 17 in 4 overs Rising Pune Supergiant 2017 14. Harbhajan Singh (Mumbai Indians) 5 for 18 in 4 overs Chennai Super Kings 2011 15. Wanindu Hasaranga (Royal Challengers Bangalore) 5 for 18 in 4 overs Sunrisers Hyderabad 2022