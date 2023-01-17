Big Bash League 2022-23: Records galore as Steve Smith slams his maiden BBL Century

Smith - who was with the Australian national side in the home series against South Africa - was purchased by the Sydney Sixers for $250K and the 33-year-old is proving to be a valuable investment for the team.

Maiden BBL Century for Steve Smith

The right-handed batter - who is playing for Sydney Sixers in the premier T20 league - smashed a fiery century off 56 balls against Adelaide Strikers at International Sports Stadium, Coffs Harbour.

It is the highest score from Smith in the BBL and was also the first century by a Sixers player in BBL history. En route to his knock of 101 off 56 balls, Smith hit seven sixes and five fours.

Records created by Sydney Sixers

His batting partner Kurtis Patterson played a second fiddle in the 149-run partnership for the second wicket as Sixers posted 203 for the loss of five wickets batting first in the stipulated 20 overs. It was the fourth-highest total for the Sydney-based side in the history of the league.

Batting at 95, the right-handed batter played a sweep shot against Ben Manenti and the ball sailed over the fence for a maximum.

Legends praise Steve Smith's Century

Lauding the Aussie batter for his imperious century in the game, former England cricketer Isa Guha said on Fox Cricket, "It's a six to take Steve Smith to a fabulous hundred... a man on a mission and a fine display of power hitting."

Former Australia pace-bowling legend Brett Lee said on Fox Cricket, "First man from that camp in magenta to raise his bat for a hundred, Steve Smith, well played."

Smith departed for 101

However, Smith (101) and Patterson (43) fell in a space of three balls after the former notched up his ton. Smith's innings came to an end after getting involved in a running mishap.

Smith - who had already committed to running the second one - was turned back by his batting partner Moises Henriques. The centurion was unable to make it back to his crease on time before Alex Carey collected the throw from D'Arcy Short and dislodged the bails.

Smith - who opened the innings for the Sixers - impressed all with his knock but he received a reprieve early in the innings when he got a lifeline in the second over.