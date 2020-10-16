KKR New Captain: Dinesh Karthik steps down as Kolkata Knight Riders captain, Eoin Morgan to lead

Karthik said he has taken the decision with a view to focus on his batting and contributing more to the team's cause, and he wished Morgan all success in his new role as KKR captain.

Venky Mysore, CEO of KKR said: "We are fortunate to have leaders such as DK, who has always put the team first. It takes a lot of courage for someone like him to take a decision such as this. While we were surprised by his decision, we are respectful of his wishes. We are also fortunate that Eoin Morgan, the 2019 World Cup-winning captain, who has been the vice captain, is willing to lead the side going forward. DK and Eoin have worked brilliantly together during this tournament and although Eoin takes over as captain, this is effectively a role swap and we expect that this transition will work in a seamless manner"

"On behalf of everyone at Kolkata Knight Riders, we thank DK for all his contributions as the captain over the past two and a half years and wish Eoin the very best going forward."

The shift in captaincy was very much in focus after Eoin Morgan was drafted in as the vice-captain at the beginning of the season. To top it, the personal form of Karthik was not really up to the scratch as he more than one occasion has failed to shore up KKR batting while coming at the middle-order. And there was a lot of criticism of his captaincy too as some calls like keeping Morgan for late did not help the team.