Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Boult, Ferguson ruled out, injury-hit New Zealand recall Bennett for T20s against India

By Pti
Hamish Bennett last played an ODI in May 2017
Hamish Bennett last played an ODI in May 2017

Wellington, January 16: New Zealand on Thursday (January 16) recalled medium pacer Hamish Bennett into the national team after more than two-and-half years as injury ruled out Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson for the upcoming Twenty20 series against India.

The 32-year-old strapping fast bowler was earlier a regular in the New Zealand ODI squad and also played in the 2011 World Cup.

He has featured in 16 ODIs, picking up 27 wickets at a strike rate of 26.5, but has played only four matches since 2011.

Bennett, who has also featured in a lone Test, last played an ODI in May 2017 against Bangladesh.

He, however, has never played a T20 International but his form in domestic cricket over the past few seasons has forced New Zealand's selection committee to call him back to give impetus to the pace attack, which has been weakened by injuries.

"Over the past few seasons he is consistently been one of the top domestic white-ball bowlers and we've been impressed how he has been able to evolve his game," New Zealand selector Gavin Larsen said.

"We all know he brings good pace and bounce but it's the clever variations he has added that make him such a well-rounded T20 bowler."

With Boult and Ferguson still recovering from the injuries suffered during the Test tour of Australia, Bennett will have veteran Tim Southee, Blair Tickner, Scptt Kuggeleijn to partner him in the pace attack while Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner will shoulder the responsibility of the spin department.

New Zealand's fast bowling department has been hit hard by injuries as Matt Henry, Doug Bracewell and Adam Milne have also been sidelined.

Kane Williamson will lead the 14-member squad that also includes experienced campaigners like Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, Colin Munro and Colin de Grandhomme.

India are set to tour New Zealand for a full series starting later this month.

The tour will start with a five-match T20 series starting in Auckland on January 24, followed by three ODIs and two Test matches.

New Zealand T20 squad: Kane Williamson (captain), Hamish Bennett, Tom Bruce, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Scott Kuggeleijn, Daryl Mitchell, Colin Munro, Ross Taylor, Blair Tickner, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.

More NEW ZEALAND News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: MCO 1 - 4 PSG
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Thursday, January 16, 2020, 10:59 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 16, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue