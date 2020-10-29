Cameron Green named in Australia squad for India series

The talented all-rounder, 21, was included in an 18-man squad named on Thursday (October 29).

Green is the leading run-scorer in this season's Sheffield Shield with 264 at an average of 132 for Western Australia, while he averages 27.83 with the bat and 34.42 with the ball in nine domestic 50-over matches.

Moises Henriques has also been recalled, while Mitchell Marsh has missed out after dealing with an ankle injury.

India vs Australia: Complete schedule of Test, ODI, T20I series, India timing, Live telecast, Live streaming

"Moises is a tremendous cricketer with loads of experience and is a great person to have around the group," Australia national selector Trevor Hohns said.

"His form was extremely impressive in leading the [Sydney] Sixers to the BBL title last summer and he has played well at the start of this season.

"Similarly, Cameron's domestic form has been outstanding and he has carried it through for Western Australia this summer. As a potential player of the future this is an opportunity for him to be part of the squad and build on his experience."

Australia's three-match ODI series against India is set to begin in Sydney on November 27, before the teams do battle in three T20s at the start of December.

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.