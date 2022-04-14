Cricket
Can Sunrisers Hyderabad qualify for Playoffs? Here's how Kane Williamson-led SRH can enter IPL 2022 Knockouts

By

Mumbai, April 14: IPL 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad have been known for their consistency to make it to the playoffs over the years. Under the leadership of New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, the Hyderabad-based franchise is aiming for another successful season in this year's cash-rich league.

After a forgettable couple of starts to the IPL 15 season when the team lost to Rajasthan Royals by 61 runs and later suffered a 12-run defeat against Lucknow Super Giants, Sunrisers Hyderabad returned to winning ways.

The Orange Army thrashed defending champions Chennai Super Kings to taste their first win of the season. In their next league match, the Sunrisers put up an even better show and ended the winning streak of newbies Gujarat Titans.

SRH registered big wins by eight wickets in their subsequent matches against CSK and GT. They would now be looking to maintain the upward curve going forward and keep themselves in the playoffs hunt. However, the road isn't going to be easy as there are two new sides in the league and every team is capable of beating anyone on its day.

Can Sunrisers Hyderabad enter Playoffs in IPL 2022? Or will they repeat their performance from IPL 2021 when the Orange Army missed the playoffs berth? We take an in-depth look here.

SRH IPL 2022 Schedule

Match 5, Mar 29 07:30 PM (IST) SRH vs RR Lost by 61 runs

Match 12, Apr 04 07:30 PM (IST) SRH vs LSG lost by 12 runs

Match 17, Apr 09 03:30 PM (IST) SRH vs CSK won by 8 wickets

Match 21, Apr 11 07:30 PM vs SRH vs Gujarat Titans won by 8 wickets

Match 25, Apr 15 07:30 PM SRH vs KKR at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Match 28, Apr 17 03:30 PM SRH vs PBKS at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai

Match 36, Apr 23 07:30 PM SRH vs RCB at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Match 40, Apr 27 07:30 PM SRH vs GT at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 46, May 01 07:30 PM SRH VS CSK at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Match 50, May 05 07:30 PM SRH vs DC at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Match 54, May 08 03:30 PM SRH VS RCB at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 61, May 14 07:30 PM SRH vs KKR at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Match 65, May 17 07:30 PM SRH vs MI at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 70, May 22 07:30 PM SRH VS PBKS at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

2. SRH Points, Net Run Rate

The Kane Williamson-led side has so far played four games in the tournament, they have lost two games and won as many. They have a net run rate of -0.501. Their first two matches ended in a defeat while they came back strongly in the remaining encounters and registered clinical wins. The emphatic victories over CSK and GT helped the team better its net run rate and going forward captain Williamson will be looking for an encore from his teammates.

As the pitches on all four venues in Mumbai and Pune will get slower as the tournament progresses, SRH will become an even more formidable side for their captain relishes defending low totals. The team has quality bowlers who are capable of restricting the opposition to a low total.

How many matches should Sunrisers win to book play-offs berth

The SRH will have to win a bare minimum of six games to take their points to 16. With a minimum of 16 points in their kitty and a handsome net run rate, they will be able to make it to the playoffs.

If the Kane Williamson-led side fails to claim 16 points, they will certainly miss the playoff berth as it had happened in the IPL 2021.

SRH squad

Kane Williamson (captain), Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Aiden Markram, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Shashank Singh, R Samarth, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Sean Abbott, Shreyas Gopal, Glenn Phillips, Vishnu Vinod, Umran Malik, Saurabh Dubey, Fazhalaq Farooqui, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Story first published: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 2:17 [IST]
