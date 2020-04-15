Can't wait to play under MS Dhoni in IPL, says Sam Curran

Bought by CSK for 5.5 crores (£590,000 / $742,000) after a successful stint with the Kings XI Punjab in 2019, Curran was the most expensive England player in December's IPL auction.

The 21-year-old England star will, however, have to wait a little longer to make his debut for Dhoni-led franchise.

The IPL 2020 was scheduled to start on March 29 before being delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic until Wednesday (April 15) to coincide with the end of an initial Indian government lockdown.

But with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (April 14) announcing an extension of the lockdown until May 3, there is no certainty about when, or indeed if, the 2020 IPL will take place.

IPL 2020 postponed indefinitely as PM Narendra Modi extends coronavirus lockdown: Reports

"No-one knows," Sam Curran told reporters in a conference call with Tom on Tuesday (April 14).

"It (the IPL) might happen this year, it might be cancelled, but we have to follow the government guidelines."

Chennai are one of the IPL's most successful teams, having won the tournament three times before a dramatic one-run loss to Mumbai Indians in last year's final. And Curran seemed excited with joining the big name players at CSK.

"I was very excited to move franchises," said Sam. "Chennai is a great franchise with all the big names and I can't wait to play under MS Dhoni.

"Hopefully I will play against Tom, hit him everywhere and then hit his stumps.

"Dhoni exudes calm," added Sam, who said only Virat Kohli, Dhoni's successor as India captain, could rival him in terms of superstar status in cricket crazy India.

"Chennai is quite an older squad so there are quite a few legends who have made it in the game," said Sam.

"Hopefully they will be looking to give tips to the younger players, so that's something I'm really looking forward to."

(With inputs from Agencies)