Celebrity shock! Ex India all-rounder Ajay Jadeja pays Rs 5000 fine for garbage dumping

Bandodkar said the popular India all-rounder of the '90s paid the fine without any fuss.



"We are plagued by the garbage issue in our village. Garbage from outside is also dumped in the village, so we appointed some youth to collect the garbage bags and scan them for any proof to identify the culprits," the sarpanch said.

"We found a bill in the name of Ajay Jadeja in some bags of garbage. When we informed him not to dump the garbage in the village in future, he said he was willing to pay the fine.

"So, he paid it. We are proud that such a celebrity, a popular cricket player, stays in our village, but such people should follow the garbage norms," Bandodkar said.

The village of Aldona is home to several celebrities, including Jadeja and writer Amitav Ghosh, among others.

Since retirement, Jadeja has become a coloumnist, expert panel member and commentator. A ban on Jadeja was imposed in the early 2000s for his alleged involvement in the match-fixing but was later lifted along with Mohammad Azharuddin.

Jadeja's finest moment on a cricket field came when he hammered former Pakistan fast bowler Waqar Younis in a 1996 World Cup match in Bangalore.