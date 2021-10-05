Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Sam Curran ruled out of remainder of IPL 2021, England's T20 WC squad

The left-handed batsman and left-arm medium-pacer from Surrey, who is part of the Chennai Super Kings' franchise, complained of back pain after CSK's IPL fixture against Rajasthan Royals on Saturday (October 2).

Curran - who emerged as a vital overseas player for the CSK franchise in the last two seasons - hasn't had a memorable outing in the UAE leg of the domestic T20 league. In the two games that he has been a part of in the UAE, the left-arm quick has leaked 111 runs and which forced the team management to pick seasoned campaigner Dwyane Bravo over him.

An ECB release on Tuesday (October 5) stated, "Results of the scan revealed the injury. He will fly back to the UK in the next couple of days and will have further scans and a full review later this week from the ECB's medical team."

Sam's elder brother, Tom Curran, has been drafted into England's squad for the T20 World Cup. Both the brothers are currently in the UAE to participate in the IPL 2021. Tom is a part of the Rajasthan Royals franchise.

England have Surrey's Reece Topley has been added as a travelling reserve. Topley will join the England party in due course.

The England players and management not at the IPL arrived at their Muscat base earlier on Tuesday and will remain in Oman until 16 October before moving to Dubai for the start of the tournament. Their captain Eoin Morgan and several key members of the T20I WC squad are busy participating in the IPL and join the national side after the conclusion of the domestic T20 tournament.

The English players will train in Oman for the next ten days before moving to Dubai. The Eoin Morgan-led side will begin its preparations for the multi-nation tournament with a warm-up fixture against India on September 18.