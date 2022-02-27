Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni's new look for IPL 2022 ad campaign goes viral on social media

Being the most popular face in Indian Cricket, MS Dhoni has been part of several ad campaigns and promoting the IPL. With the fifteenth edition of the tournament no less than a month away, the legendary wicketkeeper-batsman has shot a few commercials for the official broadcasters.

Star Sports - the official broadcasters of the IPL - have dropped a couple of teasers of Dhoni, giving the fans a peek at their favourite cricketer's new look.

During the IPL 2021, the broadcasters came up with a series of ad campaigns featuring the 40-year-old cricketer from Ranchi.

Here's a link to another clip.

Earlier this week, the BCCI announced that it will host the tournament from March 26 and the domestic T20 tournament will have a Super Saturday start. The final of the 2022 edition will be held on May 29.

The highly-anticipated fifteenth edition of the biggest T20 extravaganza will see a total of 74 games this year. The T20 cricket league - a flagship tournament of the BCCI - will now have 10 teams from this edition which means the league games are going to be increased. There will be 70 league games and 4 playoff matches in IPL 2022.

Dhoni will be leading the defending champions, Chennai Super Kings, in the upcoming season of the cash-rich T20 league and will be hoping to defend the title.

On the personal front, Dhoni recently launched his debut graphic novel titled, Atharva, in which the former Indian cricketer features as the lead character. Dhoni himself released the official motion poster and has been promoting it on social media.

The mega-budget graphic novel is created by Virzu Studio in association with the MIDAS deal. Authored by Ramesh Thamilmani, headed by MVM Vel Mohan and produced by Vincent Adaikalaraj and Ashok Manor, the graphic novel features over 150 lifelike illustrations which present the gripping, racy narrative. The fans were totally blown after watching the motion poster.