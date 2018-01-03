Whistle Podu! Chennai Super Kings confirms retaining MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina for IPL 2018

Chennai, Jan 3: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have confirmed to retain veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Suresh Raina for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

With the deadline to submit the list of players a franchise wants to retain coming to an end on January 4, the CSK - one of the most popular franchises in the history of IPL - has brought some really good news for their fans.

A CSK official was quoted by The Indian Express as saying, "We are retaining Dhoni and Raina, and the third we are contemplating."

CSK Director George John previously stated that there was no way that the management would let go two of its most seasoned campaigners - Dhoni and Raina.

"That's an obvious one. We will have him (Dhoni) back as captain. We don't know by when we have to submit it (the list of retained players). Once the deadline is set, we will finalise the list. For Dhoni, it would be like returning home, 100 percent. That's what he also said during the TNPL. Raina is not only popular among Super Kings fans, but also a proven match-winner in IPL. Last season, I think he averaged around 40," he explained.

Dhoni is one of the most loved cricketers in the nation and his astute captaincy skills are second to none which is why he's popularly known as 'Captain Cool'. Dhoni has led CSK in every season before the franchise was suspended for two years by the Supreme Court.

While Raina is one of the most successful cricketers in IPL history. The left-arm batsman from Uttar Pradesh is one of the highest run-getters in the league with 4540 runs to his name.

Earlier, reports confirmed that Mumbai Indians are likely to retain their skipper Rohit Sharma and all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya.

The full retention list of all the franchises will be announced on January 4.