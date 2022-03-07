Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2022 Full Schedule & Time Table: Match List, Dates, Timings, Venues

Incidentally, this is also the the first match of the IPL 2022 as all the league matches are scheduled to play in venues across Mumbai and Pune.

The Super Kings will look to defend their title and it is expected that MS Dhoni will come out on the field to lead the team and they are training at Surat ahead of IPL 15.

They also suffered a set back in the run-up to the IPL 2022 when all-rounder Deepak Chahar was ruled out of this year’s IPL with an injury. The CSK is yet to announce a replacement player.

So, here are some essential details about Chennai Super Kings campaign in IPL 2022 like schedule, timing and venues.

1. Full schedule of CSK, Venue, Timing

March 26: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 7.30PM, Wankhede Stadium

March 31: Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings, 7.30PM, Brabourne - CCI

April 3: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings, 7.30PM, Brabourne - CCI

April 9: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 3.30PM, DY

Patil Stadium

April 12: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore,

7.30PM, DY Patil Stadium

April 17: Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, 7.30PM, MCA Stadium - Pune

April 21: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, 7.30PM, DY Patil Stadium

April 25: Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings, 7.30PM, Wankhede Stadium

May 1: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, 7.30PM, MCA Stadium - Pune

May 4: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, 7.30PM, MCA Stadium - Pune

May 8: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, 7.30PM, DY Patil Stadium

May 12: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, 7.30PM, Wankhede Stadium

May 15: Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans, 3.30PM, Wankhede Stadium

May 20: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, 7.30PM, Brabourne - CCI

2 CSK Squad 2022

Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande, KM Asif, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Samarjeet Singh, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Adam Milne, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, K Bhagath Varma.