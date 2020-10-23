IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings lose five wickets inside powerplay for first time in IPL history

Trent Boult began the destruction of CSK top-order in the very first over of the match when he trapped Ruturaj Gaekwad in front of the stumps. The first wicket, however, was a result of a successful review by MI after umpired had initially given it as not out.

Jasprit Bumrah then soon joined the demolition as he got rid off Ambati Rayudu and N Jagadeesan of successive balls in the second over before Boult then removed Faf du Plessis and Ravindra Jadeja to claim his second and third wickets.

IPL 2020: CSK vs MI, Match 41 Updates: Rahul Chahar, Boult-Bumrah rattle Super Kings; CSK 7 down

Both Bumrah and Boult stuck to good line as they managed to move the ball both ways. The New Zealander Boult has been in sensational form in powerplays this season, claiming 10 wickets so far. He has bowled three overs for three wickets, conceding just five runs.

Chennai ended their powerplay at 24 for 5 and while it was their very first time losing half the side inside the powerplay, the now defunct Kochi Tuskers Kerala hold the record for the unwanted stat as they had lost six wickets against the Deccan Chargers in 2012.

The wickets procession continued as Dhoni, who for the first time since 2010 walked out to bat in the second over for CSK, was dismissed by spinner Rahul Chahar for 16. Deepak Chahar was also dismissed by his brother Rahul as CSK lost their seventh wicket for 43 in the ninth over.