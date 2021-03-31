Chennai Super Kings will have to play a different brand of cricket for good show in IPL 2021: Aakash Chopra

The three-time champions will be playing the first five games at Mumbai before shifting their base to Delhi where they'll play the next four games. MS Dhoni and the band will then move to Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium for their next three matches. Their league stage will end with the last two games at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Last year, CSK failed to make it to the playoffs for the first time in their history and the prime reason for that was poor batting and the spin attack was rendered ineffective on UAE tracks. Also, the fact that some of the big stars in the side have hardly played any competitive cricket in the run-up to the tournament is going to make things tougher for them.

While speaking on his Facebook page ahead of the IPL 2021, Chopra opined that the Mumbai track favours the pacers more and "it's not particularly helpful to spinners" which is going to be a concern for the Yellow Brigade. The 43-year-old cricketer-turned-analyst believes CSK's fast bowling department doesn't have much firepower.

The former India opener observed that if the three-time champions manage to win three of their five matches in Mumbai, it will be a huge achievement.

"You are required to score high in Mumbai. The first innings winning score is nearly 180. So, they'll have to play a different brand of cricket there," he added.

Chopra expects CSK to do well at the Arun Jaitley International Stadium in Delhi for it is on the slower side and suit their spin-heavy bowling attack.

"They should be alright in Delhi and assists the spinner a lot. The ball turns and also keeps low at times. The pitch will suit their brand of cricket," he added.

The M Chinnaswamy track in Bengaluru will once again be a concern for coach Stephen Fleming's side for they'll have to rely mainly on their batsmen to explode and score big at the ground which is a bowler's nightmare.

"They do not have a good-enough bowling attack, it is a bat vs bat contest and the team lacks overall bowling firepower required there. So, Bangalore is going to hurt them again."

Chopra further added that the matches at Eden Gardens will be even-stevens for the CSK but winning there won't be a cakewalk for the franchise.

"Kolkata is even-stevens. It's become a high-scoring, pace-friendly ground as well. I think Chennai is going to face some difficulties there as well."

CSK is one of the teams which has mastered the skill of making the best use of home conditions. They had made Chepauk its fortress by not losing many games at home and that ensured the Yellow Army entered the playoffs season after season.