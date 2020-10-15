Chris Gayle returns to IPL 2020! Kings XI Punjab fans wait over for Universe Boss

Gayle was on the verge of making to the Playing XI a couple of matches ago but a head coach Anil Kumble had then revealed that the Jamaican was laid low by a stomach bug. Gayle had also shared on the social media the pictures of him recuperating on a hospital bed.

Gayle also confirmed that he is playing on Thursday against the Royal Challengers. "Yes yes, I am there. There is no pressure on Chris Gayle, and it is a relief for me. I am hearing this question for some time now: 'When is Chris Gayle playing? When? When? When? Well, I can tell the fans that it is today, and hopefully we will turn it around in the IPL," Gayle told the host broadcaster with a beaming smile.

Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul too confirmed the return of Gayle. "The Unvierse Boss is here. It is a big boost for us. We have not talked where would he bat, and perhaps, we will have a chat after the first innings about that," said Rahul.

The Kings XI fan club was waiting ever so anxiously to see Gayle in action from the beginning of the IPL 2020 but the moment was delayed primarily because skipper KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal were going great guns as openers, scoring upwards of 300 runs. Gayle is not exactly a middle-order batsman too and that made it all the more tough the management to replace misfiring Glenn Maxwell with the left-hander.

Kings XI too are struggling in the IPL 2020. They are now placed at the bottom of the points table with just two points from seven games, one win and 6 defeats, and now every game is crucial for them if they want to make it to the play-offs. A factor that makes Gayle's presence all the more important as the fans desire to see him in action grew into frustration.

Gayle so far has made 4484 runs in the IPL from 125 matches at 41.13 with 6 hundreds, the most in the IPL, and 28 fifties. Gayle also owns the highest individual score in the IPL, an unbeaten 175, and the most number of sixes - 326.