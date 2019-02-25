Cricket

Woakes has no career fears due to 'dodgy knee'

By
Chris Woakes
Chris Woakes says he is "fit" and "good to go" ahead of the third one-day international against West Indies

Bridgetown, February 25: England all-rounder Chris Woakes has no concerns that a knee injury could bring his career to a premature end.

Woakes missed the Test-series defeat against West Indies and sat out of the second one-day international in Barbados on Friday.

The 29-year-old has been hampered by tendonitis in his right knee but should return against the Windies on Monday and is confident he has plenty more international cricket in front of him.

"It's not a concern," said Woakes. "By no means do I feel I'm coming to the end or it's the end of my career.

"My knee is something I've had to manage for the past eight years. It's just a dodgy knee from too much bowling. There's other guys around who've probably got the same.

"It comes with the territory. It's not something I'm overly worried about. I feel fit now and I'm good to go.

"We have looked at the World Cup schedule and it's not as tight as you might think. That might work in my favour.

"I got through four Ashes Tests last winter, plus all the warm-up games, the five ODIs, plus four ODIs in New Zealand. I had this then. I know I can get through cricket."

England and the Windies are level at 1-1 in the five-match series.

    Story first published: Monday, February 25, 2019, 4:10 [IST]
