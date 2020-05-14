Cricket
Coronavirus: Head behind Adelaide plan for Australia v India Tests

By Dom Farrell

Melbourne, May 14: Australia batsman Travis Head has backed proposals to stage the entire upcoming Test series against India at the Adelaide Oval.

Last month, the South Australian Cricket Association put forward its venue as a solution to make the four-match rubber between the number one and three Test nations viable during the coronavirus pandemic.

A 138-room hotel at the Adelaide Oval is due to be completed in September and the proposal would see Virat Kohli's team stay and train at the venue for the duration of the series, with interstate travel in Australia still problematic amid lockdown restrictions.

Adelaide Oval is Hazlewood's choice if India-Australia series is held at one venue

Cricket Australia chief executive Kevin Roberts said at the time that the organisation was "not ruling anything out" as it looks to establish a biosecurity plan to host India.

For Australia vice-captain Head, who is also South Australia skipper, there would be an obvious benefit.

"It'd be nice to stay at home for the whole summer," he told reporters.

"Adelaide Oval is such a good ground. It's unique. If it comes down to that, I know that it will definitely be able to cope and withstand back-to-back Test matches.

"We've had instances where there'll be A-League games, rugby league or concerts going on. Houghy (Adelaide groundsman Damian Hough) has been able to prepare a Shield wicket and drop it in the middle of the square, day of the game or two days out of the game.

"And you wouldn't even notice as a player."

The playing surface at Adelaide has drawn widespread praise from players since the adoption of drop-in wickets at the venue, while it also has also hosted four day/night Tests since 2015, with Australia winning on each occasion.

"The bowlers and batters would probably be happy with [a whole series in Adelaide], it's probably been the best cricket wicket the last four or five years," Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood said in April.

"It gives a bit to both batting and bowling, I wouldn't mind it.

"It's not ideal though. We want to get around to all parts of Australia and challenge ourselves on all those different wickets."

India were victorious on their previous trip to Australia in 2018-19, winning the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1 as the hosts were depleted by the suspension of Steve Smith and David Warner for ball tampering.

Story first published: Thursday, May 14, 2020, 14:00 [IST]
