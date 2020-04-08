Cricket
Coronavirus: Buttler World Cup final jersey auction raises over £65,000

By Nicholas Mcgee

London, April 8: The auction of Jos Buttler's jersey from England's 2019 Cricket World Cup final victory has raised over £65,000 for charity.

Buttler scored 59 in England's innings and whipped the bails off to run out Martin Guptill and secure a triumph over New Zealand in a pulsating Super Over finale to a match many now consider the greatest of all time.

He put the shirt from the memorable Lord's encounter up for auction to raise money for the Royal Brompton Harefield Hospitals charity, which last week launched an appeal to provide life-saving equipment for those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus: Jos Buttler says auctioned World Cup shirt will now have 'extra meaning'

Eighty-two bids were made prior to the deadline of 19:30 BST on Tuesday (April 7), with the winner paying £65,100 for the jersey, autographed by the England team.

Over 55,000 people are confirmed to have contracted coronavirus in the United Kingdom, with more than 6,000 deaths from among those cases.

India - 4,789 | World - 1,383,436
Story first published: Wednesday, April 8, 2020, 2:50 [IST]
