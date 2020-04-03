Coronavirus: MyTeam11 donates Rs 5 Lakh to the PM Cares Fund

Speaking for MyTeam11, COO and Co-Founder, Sanjit Sihag said, "These are testing times for the country and being a socially responsible organisation it was important for us to do our bit in supporting the fellow citizens. During these times it is necessary for us to stay together and stay positive. I am hopeful that the situation normalises at the earliest and we can all go back to our regular lives."

MyTeam11 is already the home for six major fantasy sports like Cricket, Kabaddi, Volleyball, Basketball, Football and Hockey with Hockey being the latest addition to the bouquet. MyTeam11 also recently launched SportsTiger - a multi-sport aggregator in February.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned to India's sporting heroes for support in the herculean battle to contain the COVID-19 pandemic and more than 40 accomplished champions such as Virat Kohli and P V Sindhu responded by vowing to raise awareness and spirits amid a national lockdown.

The athletes, along with sports minister Kiren Rijiju, participated in nearly an hour-long video call which started at 11 am. The country is in a 21-day lockdown to contain the spread of the virus.

All these athletes have been generous donors to the funds being raised to fight the crisis. The Prime Minister, on his part, sought their support to raise awareness about the need for social distancing and personal hygiene at a time when the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India has crossed 2,000.