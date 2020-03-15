Cricket
Coronavirus: New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson returns home after testing negative

By

Sydney, March 15: After spending a day isolated in a Sydney hotel room with "mild cold symptoms", New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson has returned home healthy.

The 28-year-old all-rounder became the second international cricketer tested for COVID-19 after reporting illness at the conclusion of the first ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

The remainder of the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy series was later postponed, however, Ferguson was forced to remain in Sydney awaiting test results as his teammates returned home.

"I was taken to get swabs done and talk to the doc, but fortunately all was good," Ferguson told cricket.co.au upon arrival in Auckland.

Coronavirus: Australia-New Zealand series postponed as Black Caps rush home

"We had pretty clear comms (communication) that we knew if we got back tonight it'd be all good (to avoid the 14-day isolation period introduced by the government).

"So when we got the negative test for the virus last night we just took it as it came then it was nice to come today."

Ferguson admitted it was an odd feeling playing in front of an empty SCG on Friday (March 13) due to coronavirus outbreak threat. At one point in the first innings, he was forced to jump the fence and search for a ball Aaron Finch had struck for six.

The quick bowled nine overs and claimed two wickets as the visitors lost by 71 runs, before flagging mild flu-like symptoms with team doctors.

Wary of the worldwide panic surrounding the highly contagious coronavirus, Ferguson says he "over-exaggerated" his illness.

"I just had very mild cold symptoms, but the procedures were as they were and followed by the support staff," he said.

"You can get run down quite a bit playing cricket and travelling all the time.

"So (it's) not too unusual for me."

What is unusual is the cricketing landscape Ferguson and his peers now face. The quick has plans of linking up with his Auckland Aces teammate and resuming domestic duties, however, is uncertain on what the near future will hold given the current climate.

In the past 48 hours, decisions have been made to postpone all remaining ODI and T20 fixtures between Australia and New Zealand, while the Test series between Sri Lanka and England has been cancelled, Australia's women will no longer tour South Africa, and the final round of the Sheffield Shield will not go ahead.

"I think everyone in every industry is feeling it a little bit," Ferguson said.

"Certainly we want to play cricket but under these circumstances, we are following the directions."

Story first published: Sunday, March 15, 2020, 15:09 [IST]
