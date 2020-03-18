Cricket
Coronavirus: R Ashwin urges people to be responsible towards society, confine themselves for another's sake

By

Chennai, March 18: Premier India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has once again urged to the fellow citizens to be honest with and confine themselves for the sake of others amid rapid coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Declared pandemic by the United Nations, COVID-19 has claimed almost 8,000 lives from more than 198,000 global cases, with China and Italy the hardest hit.

In a series of tweets, Ashwin wrote, "The planet is challenging the human race, asking us if we can be responsible towards the society, it's asking us if we can be honest and confine ourselves for another person's sake. Thinking face some very difficult questions to answer. Stay safe and answer the questions Folded hands#coronavirusindia."

"Tough questions are being asked of the human race, our prolonged lack of empathy and community living will be the biggest challenge," the tall spinner tweeted further.

Earlier on Sunday (March 16), Ashwin expressed his shock that social distancing hasn't caught the people of Chennai yet despite the COVID-19 pandemic which has wreaked havoc on the world.

The pandemic has led to either cancellation or postponement of all sports events across the world, including the Olympic Qualifiers, European club football, the NBA in USA and cricket's much-awaited Indian Premier League.

Story first published: Wednesday, March 18, 2020, 20:42 [IST]
